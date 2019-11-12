Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** South Korean builder Hyundai Development Co said its consortium has been picked as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines and would inject over $1.7 billion into the debt-ridden carrier.

** Insurer FWD Group has agreed to acquire a unit of Vietcombank, Vietnam’s largest listed lender by market value, and forge an exclusive 15-year bancassurance tie-up with the bank, in a deal that one source said is valued at about $400 million.

** Visa Inc plans to acquire a “significant minority” stake in payments platform Interswitch, the Nigeria-based company said.

** Dutch investor Reggeborgh said it wanted to buy all shares in building company VolkerWessels it does not already own, in a bid with a total value of 630 million euros ($694.3 million).

** Osram urged shareholders to back a $5 billion takeover bid from Austria’s AMS and said it would cut costs and not pay a dividend as it posted a loss for the fiscal year ending in September, hit by a downturn in the auto industry.

** Alphabet Inc’s Google has signed its biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare to date, in a deal giving it access to datasets that could help it tune potentially lucrative artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

** Taiwanese electronic components company Yageo Corp plans to acquire U.S. rival Kemet Corp in a $1.8 billion deal aimed at expanding its global footprint, the two companies said.

** Brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV will buy the rest of Craft Brew Alliance that it does not own in a deal valuing the Portland-based brewing company at about $321 million, the two companies said on Monday. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)