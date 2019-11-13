Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Wednesday:

** French industrial gases company Air Liquide said it was examining the possible sale of its German unit Schuelke, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.

** Sunrise Communications said it faces a hit of up to 125 million Swiss francs ($125 million) from its failed bid to buy Liberty Global’s Swiss unit, as the U.S. cable company held out hopes a deal could be revived.

** French construction materials producer Saint-Gobain has agreed to buy U.S. company Continental Building Products Inc in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, which Saint-Gobain said would boost its earnings and profile in the U.S. market.