Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Activist investor Carl Icahn has invested $1.2 billion in HP Inc and is pushing for the personal computer maker’s merger with printer maker Xerox Corp, arguing that a union could yield big profits for investors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** SoftBank’s Yahoo Japan is in talks to merge with messaging app operator Line Corp to create a $27 billion tech giant and help the Japanese conglomerate expand e-commerce and payments services.

** Instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has approached genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV, about a potential deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Brazil’s second-largest private sector lender Banco Bradesco SA will spin off its digital bank, Next, by March 2020, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari told analysts.

** American Outdoor Brands Corp said it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating its outdoor products and firearms businesses. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)