Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s (SMFG) chances of acquiring a majority stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Permata have improved after two key rivals dropped out of the race to buy the $2.4 billion-valued lender, sources said.

** South Africa’s Telkom SA said it is in talks over a potential takeover of Cell C, the country’s third biggest mobile carrier that has been grappling with hefty debts.

** Japanese stationery supplies maker Kokuyo Co Ltd said it aimed to take a majority stake in Pentel through a tender offer, stepping up an aggressive move on a rival in a country where hostile takeovers are uncommon.

** Britain’s Carpetright said it had agreed to be taken private by its largest shareholder Meditor, which values the debt-laden company at 15.2 million pounds ($19.6 million).

** Nordic real estate firm SBB has struck a deal to buy rival Hemfosa for 23.5 billion crowns ($2.42 billion) in cash and shares to create a Nordic leader in public service properties such as schools and care homes.

** Fortress Investment Group raised its bid for Japan’s Unizo Holdings by just 2.5%, still far below an offer from rival suitor Blackstone Group but keeping its hand in in what could become a long fight for the hotel operator. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)