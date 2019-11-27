(Adds Solveig, Updates Manchester City, Mercuria, Capgemini)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Activist hedge fund Elliott tried again to squeeze a higher offer from France’s Capgemini for rival Altran , saying why it thought the offer undervalued the company in which the fund manager holds a stake.

** Pedro Moura Costa, a pioneer of carbon markets in the 1990s, and partner Pablo Fernandez are buying back from Swiss trader Mercuria Energy Group Ltd the low-carbon projects’ developer and carbon credit generator EcoSecurities, Moura Costa said.

** Norwegian pipeline firm Solveig Gas has agreed to buy oil firm Capricorn Norge from Cairn Energy for $100 million, completing its transformation into a North Sea field operator, Solveig’s owner HitecVision said.

** Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a $500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the world’s most valuable soccer group with a $4.8 billion price tag.

** Most Hong Kong-based investors are maintaining a positive investment appetite for 2020 despite a challenging local market including an economic slowdown and social unrest, property consultant Colliers International said.

** Bellamy’s Australia Ltd said it settled two shareholder class action lawsuits, without admitting liability, and will pay A$49.7 million ($33.73 million). (Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)