Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Wednesday:

** Capgemini’s offer for Altran undervalues the company and does not offer an adequate premium for control, activist hedge fund Elliott said, stepping up its campaign to extract a higher bid price from the French firm.

** Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a $500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the world’s most valuable soccer group with a $4.8 billion price tag.

** Most Hong Kong-based investors are maintaining a positive investment appetite for 2020 despite a challenging local market including an economic slowdown and social unrest, property consultant Colliers International said.

** Bellamy's Australia Ltd said it settled two shareholder class action lawsuits, without admitting liability, and will pay A$49.7 million ($33.73 million).