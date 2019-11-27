Funds News
November 27, 2019 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Wednesday:

** Capgemini’s offer for Altran undervalues the company and does not offer an adequate premium for control, activist hedge fund Elliott said, stepping up its campaign to extract a higher bid price from the French firm.

** Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a $500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the world’s most valuable soccer group with a $4.8 billion price tag.

** Most Hong Kong-based investors are maintaining a positive investment appetite for 2020 despite a challenging local market including an economic slowdown and social unrest, property consultant Colliers International said.

** Bellamy’s Australia Ltd said it settled two shareholder class action lawsuits, without admitting liability, and will pay A$49.7 million ($33.73 million). (Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below