Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Two Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts under the Frasers Property group said they planned to merge to create an entity that will hold assets worth S$5.7 billion ($4.2 billion).

** Britain’s competition watchdog said it was probing Google’s $2.6 billion buyout of privately held big-data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences.

** Investors in Just Eat should back the all-share merger with Takeaway.com unless rival bidder Prosus lifts its offer for the food delivery platform to 925 pence per share, one of its biggest shareholders said.

** TVFB, a company backed by former Stobart Group boss Andrew Tinkler, proposed to increase its funding commitment for Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc by 10 million pounds ($12.83 million), aiming to fight off a rival bid from the haulier’s largest shareholder.

** Italian clinical healthcare software group Dedalus said on Monday it has submitted an offer and entered into exclusive negotiations to buy part of Agfa-Gevaert’s healthcare information technology business. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)