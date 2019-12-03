Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** A private equity consortium’s $3.4 billion takeover of British satellite company Inmarsat looked likely to go ahead after a group of hedge funds dropped plans to challenge the sale at a hearing on Tuesday.

** Japan’s Astellas Pharma Inc is buying U.S. drugmaker Audentes Therapeutics Inc for about $3 billion in cash, in a high-priced push to make genetic medicines a key area of growth.

** Dutch meal delivery firm Takeaway.com defended its $6.1 billion all-share offer for Just Eat, saying rival cash bidder Prosus was trying to buy the British company “on the cheap”, even though its bid is higher.

** Canada’s Endeavour Mining Corp went public with its 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) all-stock buyout proposal for Centamin Plc after the British gold miner’s board rebuffed several attempts to engage in deal talks.

** The Norwegian government sold a 14.1% stake in real estate company Entra for 3.4 billion crowns ($371.1 million), the country’s industry ministry said.

** Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s biggest-listed firm by market value, said it will merge with leading consumer retailer Masan Group Corp to create the country’s biggest retail company. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)