Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** The Turkish Treasury is taking over a 58.5% stake in the state-owned Vakifbank from the state’s General Directorate of Foundations, according to a presidential decision published by the country’s Official Gazette.

** Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd, which holds the Burger King franchise in South Africa, said it was in talks to sell a stake in the business, without giving a reason.

** Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co Ltd said it is working with Singaporean regulators to alleviate concerns of its $2 billion merger with rival shipbuilder Daewoo crimping competition in the Southeast Asian maritime hub.

** The Chief Executive Officer of Engie’s Brazilian subsidiary said the French company group wants to acquire the 10% stake still owned by state-controlled oil company Petrobras SA in the natural gas pipeline company TAG.

** The European Union’s top antitrust policymaker, Margrethe Vestager, is open to the idea of pan-European mergers in the telecoms market, Orange’s boss Stéphane Richard said. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)