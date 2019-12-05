Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Caltex Australia’s top executives said they would work with a Canadian suitor for a higher takeover offer after rejecting its A$8.61 billion ($5.84 billion) bid for the petrol pump and convenience store operator.

** Euronext has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Nordic-focused power market firm Nord Pool, boosting the European stock market operator’s presence in the region after its takeover of the Oslo stock exchange earlier this year.

** Moncler draws potential takeover interest from Gucci-owner Kering, according to a report, amid a wave of deals in the luxury industry.

** Metro to start exclusive talks on the sale of its Real hypermarkets unit to a consortium led by property investor X+Bricks, the German wholesaler said, confirming a Reuters report.

** Finnish industrial crane maker Konecranes has agreed to buy the outstanding 50% stake in its MHE-Demag joint venture in southeast Asia from partner Jebsen & Jessen for 147 million euros ($162 million), it said.

** Australian nickel miner Panoramic Resources recommended its shareholders reject a takeover bid by larger peer Independence Group NL and announced its plan to raise capital, breaching an offer condition.

** India's top gas importer Petronet LNG has been in talks with several companies including U.S.-based NextDecade LNG on deals for liquefied natural gas (LNG), said Vinod Kumar Mishra, Petronet's head of finance.