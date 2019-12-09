Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Monday:

** France’s Sanofi agreed to buy California-headquartered biotechnology firm Synthorx in a cash deal worth about $2.5 billion as it steps up a push in the lucrative field of cancer drugs under its new chief executive.

** British engineering firm Senior Plc said it has been reviewing options for its aerostructures business, including a potential sale.

** Prosus, the Dutch-based technology giant, has raised its unsolicited cash offer for British food delivery service Just Eat to $6.5 billion, ratcheting up pressure on rival suitor Takeaway, it said.

** Lufthansa will initiate the sale of the parts of its catering unit LSG it is not selling to Switzerland’s Gategroup early next year, the German carrier said.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said it is expanding into the hospitality sector with the purchase of the Mount Zion Hotel in Jerusalem for 275 million shekels ($79 million).

** Swiss private bank Vontobel is exiting its brokerage business, it said, a move that includes selling its equity unit to Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) as it focuses on buy-side investment management for wealthy clients.

** Shares in Osram surged after Austrian sensor maker AMS said it had succeeded at its second attempt with a 4.6 billion euro ($5.1 billion) takeover bid for the German lighting group.

** Shares in Tesco jumped nearly 6% at one point after Britain’s biggest retailer said it was considering a sale of its remaining Asian businesses, in Thailand and Malaysia, which analysts valued at up to $9 billion.