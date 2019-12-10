Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

** Tech Data Corp’s “go-shop” period, during which it was looking for alternative acquisition proposals, has ended, the company said, paving the way for it to be taken private by Apollo Global Management Inc.

** Cboe Global Markets said it would take full control of EuroCCP, Europe’s largest clearing house for stock trades, to bolster its post-Brexit base in Amsterdam and diversify into derivatives.

** Just Eat rejected a raised takeover offer from Dutch-based technology group Prosus because it significantly undervalued the company and said it continued to back a rival all-share offer from Takeaway.com.

** Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest building materials group, said it was making good progress on the demerger of its Wickes home improvement division.

** Dutch pension fund APG and Britain’s Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) agreed to buy offshore wind farm Merkur, the asset’s biggest shareholder, Switzerland’s Partners Group, said.

** German regional utility MVV Energie, which is looking for new owners for a 45.1% stake that has been put up for sale, on Tuesday said it would keep its dividend stable for the 12th consecutive year

** Deutsche Bank’s asset manager DWS said that it remains on the lookout for takeover targets, after tie-up talks with peer UBS failed earlier this year

** Austrian sensor specialist AMS said that the acceptance rate in its 4.6 billion euro ($5.1 billion) takeover offer for German lighting group Osram was 59.3%, a little more than the required 55% threshold.