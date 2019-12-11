Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP is pushing healthcare service provider Mednax Inc to sell all or part of itself, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said that Delta Air lines Inc has sold more than 32.9 million shares it held in the company, a few months after the Atlanta-based airline announced its decision to exit stake.

** Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund will invest about $450 million in a power distribution company controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the latest in a series of foreign investments in India’s energy sector.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said it was selling its remaining 14.99% stake in its Delek Automotive unit to an unnamed third party for 269 million shekels ($78 million).

($1 = 3.4684 shekels)