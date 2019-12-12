Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:

** Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras SA said it has begun the sale process for its 10% stake in natural gas pipeline company TAG, according to a securities filing.

** Japanese electronics retailer Yamada Denki will pay more than 4 billion yen ($36.8 million) for a majority stake in furniture seller Otsuka Kagu and make it a subsidiary, Diamond Online reported.

** Japanese electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co will take over home furnishing store Otsuka Kagu, the companies said, after the furniture chain struggled to compete with cheaper rivals and to overcome a family-and-boardroom feud.

** Haier, the world’s biggest maker of household appliances, is planning a major restructuring that will see its main unit, Haier Smart Home, list in Hong Kong to take another group company valued at $7.7 billion private, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Commodities trader Vitol has signed a 10-year deal with Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to buy 500,000 tonnes of LNG per year, ramping up its long-term presence in the market.

** Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, said it had agreed to buy 89.1% stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Permata for about $2.7 billion.