Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc said it would buy privately held Felix Energy in a $2.5 billion deal, adding acreage in the Delaware Basin, which is part of the prolific Permian.

** Cineworld will buy Canada’s Cineplex for $1.65 billion in cash, making the British firm the biggest cinema operator in North America as it looks to tackle increasing competition from online streaming services.

** Britain’s BT has sold its Spanish fibre networks and data centres to local private equity group Portobello Capital in the first step to sell some of its international infrastructure.

** Monaco-based hedge fund Tyrus Capital said it had agreed to buy the UK-based business of Tyndaris LLP for an undisclosed sum in a deal that will nearly double Tyrus’ assets under management to $2 billion.

** German classifieds group Scout24 is in advanced talks to sell its cars division AutoScout24 to private equity investor Hellman & Friedman (H&F), it said in an adhoc statement.

** Italian infrastucture fund F2i said it had bought Spanish solar power company Renovalia Energy Group to become one of Europe’s biggest photovoltaic players.

** Canada’s Equinox Gold Corp will buy rival Leagold Mining Corp for C$769.3 million ($578.38 million), the company said, the latest consolidation in the industry that has seen deals worth $30.5 billion so far this year.

** Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom’s biggest lender by assets, and its smaller rival, Riyad Bank, said on Monday they had stopped merger talks which had begun last year, without giving a reason.

** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc on Sunday said it will merge with DuPont Inc’s $26.2 billion nutrition & biosciences unit in a deal that will create a new consumer giant valued at more than $45 billion.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche won clearance from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its planned $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics, while a similar U.S. review continues.

** A private equity arm of Macquarie Group Ltd is likely to sign a deal to buy Daesung Industrial Gases Co Ltd from Asian private equity firm MBK Partners later this week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co has fallen short of securing enough shareholder support for a C$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion) deal to take the department store operator private, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Oman’s state-owned Electricity Holding Company, also known as Nama, has sold a 49% stake in Oman Electricity Transmission Co. to State Grid Corporation of China, raising around $1 billion, Mansoor Al Hinai, a Nama spokesman, said on Sunday.

** Canada Jetlines Ltd said on Friday it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with U.S. based charter airline Global Crossing Airlines (GLOBALX) for a business combination.

** Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and U.S. asset management firm The Vanguard Group have established a joint venture to provide retail investment advisory services in China, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

** A unit of ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing platform TikTok, has established a joint venture with a Chinese state media group, official registration documents showed.

** Australia’s National Veterinary Care Ltd entered into an initial agreement to be acquired by a veterinary clinic chain operator, in a deal valued at A$248.4 million ($168.56 million).

** Gold miners Endeavour and Centamin have agreed to assess the feasibility of a merger, following a weekend meeting between top managers of the two companies, Endeavour said, driving Centamin’s share price higher.

** Japanese telecom company KDDI Corp is taking a 2.1% stake in convenience store chain Lawson as part of a tie-up in smartphone payment services, amid a push by the government and businesses to bolster their digital options.

** Shares in German property group Adler Real Estate rose as much as 10.5% after an agreed takeover offer by domestic peer Ado Properties on Sunday that marked further consolidation in the sector.

** Australia’s largest supermarket operator Woolworths Group said its shareholders have approved the first stage of a plan to combine and spin off its drinks and hospitality businesses. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)