Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant bank, said it had received shareholder approval for the acquisition of unlisted Dubai-based Noor Bank.

** The boards of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) in separate meetings on Tuesday approved a binding agreement for a $50 billion merger, sources said.

** Japan’s Hitachi Ltd said it would sell its listed chemicals unit and diagnostic imaging business in a deal totalling 673 billion yen ($6.2 billion), as the Japanese industrial conglomerate overhauls its business portfolio.

** Sweden’s Volvo AB will sell its Japan-based UD Trucks business to Isuzu Motors in a deal worth around $2.3 billion, exiting a low-margin business and boosting its cash pile as competition for high-tech trucking heats up.

** Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it is buying Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging business for 179 billion yen ($1.65 billion) to better compete with Siemens and General Electric in the medical equipment market.

** The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint aimed at stopping Illumina Inc from purchasing Pacific Biosciences of California, the agency said on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm Advent International Corp said on Tuesday it had bought Brazilian auto parts retailer Rondobras, with 54 stores, its latest such acquisition in Latin America’s largest economy.

** South Korean budget airline Jeju Air Co Ltd signed a preliminary deal to buy a 51% stake in unlisted low-cost carrier Eastar Jet Co for about 69.5 billion won ($58.93 million), Jeju Air and its parent AK Holdings said.

** Britain’s Pearson is selling its 25% stake in Penguin Random House to German partner Bertelsmann, ending a near 50-year association with consumer publishing to focus solely on education.

** Israel’s Arko Holdings said its subsidiary GPM is acquiring Empire Petroleum Partners’ fuel distribution activities in the United States for $400 million.

** Endeavour Mining will not share information vital to assessing its value until an extension to a deadline for making an offer for Centamin is agreed, London-listed Centamin said.

** French judges ruled against delaying the closure of Capgemini’s offer for Altran, according to a filing from a court in Paris.