Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen testified on Wednesday that the Justice Department’s antitrust chief advised him on June 10 to ask a senator to speak to the Federal Communications Commission about approving a key piece of the merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint S.N.

** Mexico’s America Movil said on Wednesday it has completed its $905 million acquisition of rival Nextel in Brazil from mobile services company Nii Holdings Inc.

** Vivint Smart Home Inc has agreed to reduce its initial enterprise value to about $4.1 billion, in a deal to merge the U.S. home automation company with a firm funded by Japan’s SoftBank Corp’s unit.

** Australia’s competition regulator raised concerns about the proposed sale of Seven West Media Ltd’s Pacific Magazines to Germany-based Bauer Media.

** Chevron Corp’s Australian unit said it would buy the domestic commercial and retail fuels business of Puma Energy for A$425 million ($288 million), marking a return to the country’s fuel distribution market.

** Greece will shortlist investors for a minority stake in Athens International Airport (AIA) next month, the head of the country’s privatisation agency said.

** Clariant is selling its masterbatches unit to U.S.-based PolyOne Corp for $1.6 billion, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said, adding it will pay shareholders about $1 billion from the proceeds.

** AKKA Technologies has agreed to buy Norwegian software company Data Respons for around 3.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($404 million) in cash, in a deal which the Paris-listed company said would make it a more digitally-focused company.

** French bank Societe Generale has agreed to sell its Nordics-based SG Finans division to Helsinki-headquartered Nordea Bank for 575 million euros ($634 million) as part of a wider asset sales plan.

** Australia’s Village Roadshow Ltd said a homegrown private equity firm has offered A$761.2 million ($516.55 million) for the entertainment firm that backed films such as ‘Joker’ and ‘The Matrix’ trilogy, sending its shares more than 21% higher.

** Canada’s Endeavour Mining Corp urged Centamin Plc to seek an extension for a deadline by which it needs to make a firm offer to buy the London-listed miner.

** Australia’s Lendlease Group said it would sell its engineering business to Acciona Infrastructure Asia Pacific for A$180 million ($122 million), a year after announcing plans to offload the struggling unit.

** Toshiba Corp does not feel threatened by Hoya Corp’s counter offer for Toshiba chip equipment unit NuFlare, saying that even if its own bid fails it does not expect Hoya to succeed.

** Inditex founder Amancio Ortega has bought a 5% stake in Enagas, which owns and operates Spain’s gas grid, the energy company said in a statement.

** Greek lender Eurobank board will meet to approve a deal to sell a majority stake in the bank’s loan servicing unit FPS to Italy’s biggest loan recovery firm doValue , banking sources told Reuters. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)