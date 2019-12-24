Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:

** Industrial parts supplier Wesco International Inc said it is seeking to acquire Anixter International and has most recently made an offer of $90 per share.

** South Africa’s Bidvest said it would acquire British-based hygiene service provider PHS Group for around 9.1 billion rand ($641.16 million) to expand its presence beyond its home market.

** Dubai’s Emaar Properties said it was considering raising capital against cash flows generated by the observation decks on its Burj Khalifa skyscraper, but was not looking at selling them.

** Curacao’s state-run refining company Refineria di Korsou (RdK) said it has signed an agreement with industrial commodities conglomerate Klesch Group to operate the refiner’s 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery and other oil facilities.

** Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPT) said on Monday it agreed to buy 30 acute care hospital facilities in the UK for about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion).