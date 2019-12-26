Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1700 GMT on Thursday:

** Japanese department store group J.Front Retailing Co said it was offering to buy the remaining shares in Parco Co, a fashion-focused chain in which it already has a stake, for 65.7 billion yen ($599.7 million).

** The Russian government is considering using the country’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) to buy the central bank’s stake in Sberbank, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, Russian news agencies reported.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said it and Alberta Investment Management Corp would jointly buy a 65% stake in TC Energy Corp’s Coastal GasLink Pipeline in Canada.

** Russia’s state development bank VEB said it bought a stake in Blagosostoyanie, one of the country’s biggest pension funds but not involved in managing state pensions. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)