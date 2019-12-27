(Updates Amazon.com Inc)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday: ** South Korean builder Hyundai Development Co said its consortium has closed on its 2.5 trillion won ($2.16 billion) acquisition of a controlling stake in the country’s second-biggest carrier Asiana Airlines Inc.

** Metlifecare Ltd has agreed to be acquired in a deal that values the retirement village operator at NZ$1.49 billion ($994.28 million), New Zealand stock exchange’s regulator said. ** Astellas Pharma Inc has bought U.S.-based Xyphos Biosciences Inc to expand its immuno-oncology business, a deal worth up to $665 million including potential development milestones and its second acquisition announced this month. ** London Stock Exchange does not plan to shed any assets after its deal with Refinitiv and considers its subsidiary Borsa Italiana strategic, LSE board member and Borsa Italiana CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi told newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. ** Britain’s competition regulator is launching an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc’s purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo after the companies failed to assuage its initial concerns. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)