(Adds Exxon Mobil Corp, Minmetals Corp)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: ** Exxon Mobil Corp said it acquired 1.7 million acres for exploration offshore Egypt, with operations scheduled to begin in 2020.

** State-owned China Minmetals Corp has ended talks with the southwestern province of Yunnan about taking control of the world’s top tin producer Yunnan Tin, according to a stock exchange filing.

** Egyptian regulators have approved Uber’s $3.1 billion acquisition of regional rival Careem after agreeing to a set of commitments proposed by the U.S.-based ride-hailing service meant to reduce harm to competitors.

** Metlifecare Ltd backed a sweetened NZ$1.49 billion ($996.07 million) buyout offer from Swedish private equity firm EQT AB after a property market slump and climbing construction costs eroded its bottom line.

** Norway-based Elkem, a supplier of silicone and silicon materials, has agreed to acquire Polysil, a Chinese maker of silicone elastomer and resins, in an all-share deal valuing it at 941 million yuan ($135 million), Elkem said.

** Canadian gaming and entertainment operator Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd said it would merge with a publicly traded shell company in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.12 billion.

** TOMS Shoes LLC’s creditors have agreed to take over the maker of casual footwear in exchange for restructuring its debt, according to a company letter sent to employees and people familiar with the matter.

** Apparel maker Alpargatas SA said in a securities filing that Brazilian entrepreneur Carlos Wizard Martins would exercise his right to buy full control over its unit that controls the Argentinian sportswear brand Topper.

** Brazil’s largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA said in a securities filing that it raised its stake in student loan provider Pravaler to 37.9% of voting shares from 9%. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)