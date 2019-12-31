Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday: ** A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20% of Vivendi’s Universal Music Group (UMG) in a deal that values the world’s largest music label at 30 billion euros ($34 billion) and increases the Chinese company’s clout on the global market. ** A unit of state-owned China National Gold Group put its 63% stake in an indebted copper miner up for sale on a Beijing government-run M&A platform for a token 1 yuan ($0.14). ** French electrical products and energy services company Rexel said it had agreed to sell its Gexpro Services unit, a business with sales of around $260 million, to private investment company LKCM Headwater. ** JPMorgan is seeking 100% ownership of its futures joint venture in China, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. ** French aeronautics group Latecoere has agreed to buy Bombardier’s electrical wiring interconnection system business based in the Mexican state of Querétaro for around $50 million, the companies said. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)