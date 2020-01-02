Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Austrian sensor maker AMS said it had secured a 59.9% stake in German lighting group Osram, reaching a 55% minimum threshold but falling short of a 75% hurdle needed to tap Osram’s profits.

** Greece, Cyprus and Israel are expected to sign a deal to build a 1,900 kilometre (1,180 mile) subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean’s rapidly developing gas industry to Europe. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)