Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Illumina Inc agreed to terminate the $1.2 billion deal to buy smaller rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, weeks after the U.S. competition watchdog filed a complaint to block the purchase.

** Commerzbank has purchased a block of shares in Comdirect that pushes its ownership of the online brokerage to over 90%, paving the way for a full takeover, the German lender said.

** Rumours about a possible tie-up between Italy’s Banco BPM and UBI Banca are groundless, Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said.

** French utility Veolia said it had agreed to buy Alcoa USA Corporation’s hazardous waste treatment business located in Arkansas, in a $250 million deal. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)