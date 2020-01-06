Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 6, 2020 / 10:32 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Monday:

** French supermarket group Carrefour has agreed to buy Dejbox, which specialises in delivering lunches to office workers, in its latest move to boost its e-commerce operations.

** Cybersecurity firm Armis, which specializes in protection for the Internet of Things (IoT), is in talks to be bought by a U.S. tech firm for around $1 billion, Israeli financial media outlets reported.

** Marketing firm Tremor International Ltd said it has agreed to buy video advertising firm Unruly from News Corp , looking to bolster video services by tapping into the Rupert Murdoch-owned firm’s vast network of clients. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below