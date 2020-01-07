Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Premier Oil is set to buy stakes in North Sea oilfields Andrew and Shearwater from BP for $625 million and increase its stake in the Tolmount gas project in a deal with Dana worth $191 million, it said.

** U.S.-based private equity firm Insight Partners will buy cybersecurity firm Armis at a valuation of $1.1 billion, the companies said on Monday. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)