Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 7, 2020 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Premier Oil is set to buy stakes in North Sea oilfields Andrew and Shearwater from BP for $625 million and increase its stake in the Tolmount gas project in a deal with Dana worth $191 million, it said.

** U.S.-based private equity firm Insight Partners will buy cybersecurity firm Armis at a valuation of $1.1 billion, the companies said on Monday. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below