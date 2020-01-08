Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Caltex Australia confirmed it has been approached by UK-based EG Group and others to acquire some or all of its assets, setting up a potential A$9 billion ($6 billion) bidding war against Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard .

** Global miner Anglo American Plc is in advanced talks to buy fertiliser company Sirius Minerals for about 386 million pounds ($507 million), throwing a potential life-line to Britain’s biggest mining project.

** CITIC Ltd, the main listed arm of Chinese state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group, plans to sell a 22% stake in McDonald’s Corp’s mainland China and Hong Kong business, which is likely to be bought by the group’s private equity arm.

** China’s Huishang Bank will take over four branches of Baoshang Bank under a state-led reorganisation of the Inner Mongolia-based lender, two sources told Reuters, as part of Beijing’s drive to reduce financial risks from small lenders.

** Spanish pharmaceuticals company Esteve has agreed to buy German peer Riemser from Ardian, the French buyout group said in a statement.

** British construction materials firm Breedon Group Plc said it would buy certain UK assets and operations from Mexico’s CEMEX SAB de CV for 178 million pounds ($233.79 million), strengthening its position in Britain and Ireland. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)