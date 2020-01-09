Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. private equity firm Insight Partners said on Thursday it was buying Swiss data management company Veeam Software, in a $5 billion bet on the fastest-growing player in the market for backing up critical information on remote servers.

** The European Union’s antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Boeing’s deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil’s Embraer, according to a filing posted on the EU’s website.

** Zedra Group, which offers fund services and wealth management, said that it would buy BNP Paribas Singapore Trust Corporation Limited for an undisclosed amount.

** Thailand’s state-owned energy firm PTT Pcl said that neither it, nor its retail unit were interested in bidding for Tesco Plc’s assets in Asia.

** HP Inc said that Xerox Holdings Corp securing financing for its $33.5 billion takeover offer for the personal computer maker is not a basis for a discussion and reiterated that the proposal still undervalues the company.

** French media giant Vivendi has asked an Italian court to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, a document showed. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)