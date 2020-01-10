Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has secured $3.4 billion from investors for its first fund dedicated to investments in the life sciences sector, targeting $4.6 billion in total, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

** South African gold producer Sibanye-Stillwater has exercised an option to acquire an additional 12% interest in DRDGOLD, bringing its total stake to 50.1%, the smaller miner announced on Friday. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)