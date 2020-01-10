(Adds Eli Lilly, Sorrento Therapeutics, Takeaway.com)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** Online food ordering company Takeaway.com has won the battle for Britain’s Just Eat with a 5.9 billion pound ($7.7 billion) all share offer that will create one of the world’s largest meal delivery companies.

** Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it would buy skin disease specialist Dermira Inc for about $1.1 billion in cash, bolstering its arsenal with an experimental therapy for skin disease atopic dermatitis.

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc said on Friday it had received a proposal from a private equity fund interested in acquiring a majority or all of its outstanding shares, valuing the company at as much as $993 million.

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has secured $3.4 billion from investors for its first fund dedicated to investments in the life sciences sector, targeting $4.6 billion in total, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

** South African gold producer Sibanye-Stillwater has exercised an option to acquire an additional 12% interest in DRDGOLD, bringing its total stake to 50.1%, the smaller miner announced on Friday.