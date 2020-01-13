Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest building materials group, has sold its wholesale plumbing and heating business to Newbury Investments, a specialist distribution group, for 46 million pounds ($59.7 million), it said.

** Hexcel Corp, a composites technology company, and aircraft and industrial parts maker Woodward Inc said on Sunday they would combine in an all-stock merger of equals to create an integrated systems provider for the aerospace and industrial sectors.

** German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG has stepped up efforts to sell its Industrial Solutions unit, which builds plants and industrial sites, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.