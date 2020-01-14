Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 14, 2020 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Visa Inc said it agreed to buy privately held software startup Plaid Inc in a $5.3 billion deal that will boost the payments giant’s access to the booming financial technology space.

** Israel’s Cellebrite, whose software can unlock and extract data from mobile devices, has agreed to acquire California-based computer forensics provider BlackBag Technologies for $33 million.

Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru

