Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Visa Inc said it agreed to buy privately held software startup Plaid Inc in a $5.3 billion deal that will boost the payments giant’s access to the booming financial technology space.

** Israel’s Cellebrite, whose software can unlock and extract data from mobile devices, has agreed to acquire California-based computer forensics provider BlackBag Technologies for $33 million.