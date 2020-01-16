Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:

** A group of U.S. states suing to block T-Mobile US Inc from merging with Sprint Corp told a federal judge the deal would raise prices for consumers, while the phone companies pushed back and emphasized they would compete aggressively to push prices down.

** Takeover target Caltex Australia has signed a confidentiality agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard that gives the Canadian firm access to select non-public information in the hope that it will raise its offer.

** Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said it had put up for sale its entire stake in the Golfinho and Camarupim deepwater clusters in the Espírito Santo basin.

** XPO Logistics Inc said it was considering the sale or spin-off of one or more business units, sending shares of the warehousing and last-mile delivery provider up more than 16% in extended trading.

** Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd said it was in early talks with Tesla challenger Nio Inc about a financing proposal, but any potential investment would not exceed $150 million.

** Hong Kong-based labelling firm SML Group is seeking a buyer in a deal that could fetch more than $500 million, three people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

** Far Point Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company, is nearing purchase of Swiss payments company Global Blue for $2.6 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Food delivery group Delivery Hero raised almost 2.3 billion euros ($2.56 billion) over night from the sale of convertible bonds and new shares to help fund its $4 billion takeover of South Korea’s food delivery app owner Woowa Brothers.

** German chemicals and plastics maker Covestro’s chief executive said it was still hard to carry out takeover deals that create value amid stubbornly high asset prices.