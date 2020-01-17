Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 13:00 GMT on Friday:

** Bankrupt Indian airline Jet Airways Ltd said it had agreed to sell its assets in Netherlands to Dutch airline KLM.

** Toshiba Corp said it has succeeded in its takeover bid for chip equipment unit NuFlare Technology Inc , staving off a higher counter offer by Hoya Corp .

** Volkswagen AG is set to take a 20% stake in Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd , two sources told Reuters, as the German firm accelerates its electric push into the world’s largest auto market.

** Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd said its Dutch unit had signed a deal to divest its healthcare analytics business Decision Resources Group to U.S.-based Clarivate Analytics plc for $950 million.

** Great Wall Motor has agreed to buy General Motors’ (GM) car plant in India, the companies said, as the Chinese automaker expands overseas amid slowing domestic demand.

** Telecom Italia’s efforts to recruit investors to help it to create a national broadband champion with Open Fiber have stalled, sources close to the matter say, as it is proving hard to hammer out a deal structure.

** Automaker Fiat Chrysler plans to set up a joint venture with the parent of iPhone assembler Foxconn to build electric cars and develop internet-connected vehicles in China, as it looks to make up ground in electric mobility.

** Nigeria’s top lender by assets, Access Bank, has acquired Kenya’s Transnational Bank, the Kenyan central bank said. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)