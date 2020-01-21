Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Proposals to invest in ailing Malaysia Airlines include one from Air France-KLM which wants as much as 49% while Japan Airlines is looking at a 25% stake, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Uber has sold its loss-making online food-ordering business in India to local rival Zomato in exchange for a 9.99% stake in the startup backed by China’s Ant Financial.

** Japan’s most prominent activist investor launched an up to $235 million hostile bid for control of Toshiba Machine Co Ltd, ignoring a threat by the former Toshiba Corp unit to implement defence measures against a takeover.

** Investors Meridian Foundation and the Beisheim Group said they have increased their stake in German wholesaler Metro to about 23% and are open to further expanding their shareholding, saying they believe the firm is undervalued.

** Deutsche Boerse’s Clearstream is buying a majority stake in UBS’s fund distribution company Fondcenter for around $400 million, the companies announced.

** British broadband supplier TalkTalk said it had agreed to sell its fibre network, which initially built ultra-fast connections in the northern city of York, to Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre for 200 million pounds ($260 million).

** China’s troubled Baoshang Bank will be taken over by local governments and a group of state firms, a central bank official with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Beijing looks to shore up some of the country’s weakest lenders.

** Russian steel and coal producer Mechel has decided not to buy back a stake in its biggest asset, the Elga coal mine in Russia’s far east, its creditor Gazprombank , which has held the stake since 2016, said.