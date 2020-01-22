Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** China’s Tencent Holdings launched a 1.33 billion Norwegian crown ($148 million) bid for computer games maker Funcom.

** CapitaLand said it had proposed the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust in a cash-and-stock deal valued at S$8.2 billion ($6.1 billion), adding to sector consolidation.

** BlackRock Inc has built a 5.12% stake in Toshiba Machine, a former Toshiba Corp subsidiary that has been targeted by Japan’s most prominent activist investor, according to a regulatory filing by the U.S. asset manager.

** French investment fund HLD Europe has entered into exclusive negotiations with London-based IK Investment Partners to buy a majority stake in Exxelia, a manufacturer of components in the space and defence industries, the companies said.

** Italy’s biggest infrastructure fund F2i has picked Rothschild to sell a minority stake in its solar power venture EF Solare Italia to pay down debt, three sources said. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)