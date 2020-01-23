Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Global commodities trader Trafigura is in advanced talks to buy more than 10% of an Angolan general’s stake in its fuel retail arm Puma Energy by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Singapore Exchange Ltd is acquiring independent index provider Scientific Beta Pte Ltd for 186 million euros ($206.35 million) in its biggest deal, in a move aimed at scaling up its index business.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is planning a tender offer for Showa Aircraft Industry, a Japanese maker of transportation equipment, that could result in a 69.4 billion yen ($633 million) deal, it said.

** Fleamarket app operator Mercari Inc said it would buy QR code payment app operator Origami for an undisclosed amount in the latest example of industry consolidation as cashless payments take off in Japan.

** Australia’s CIMIC Group said it was planning to exit the Middle East with the sale of its stake in BIC Contracting (BICC) and expects to take a one-off charge of A$1.8 billion ($1.23 billion).

** Russia’s VTB plans to attract one or more investors for its grain business in February, the Interfax news agency reported, citing its first deputy chief executive.