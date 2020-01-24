Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Takeaway.com said its 6.2 billion pound takeover of Just Eat will proceed despite a last-minute setback when the UK competition authorities said they will probe the deal to create one of the world’s largest meal delivery companies.

** Village Roadshow Ltd said it has received an unsolicited buyout offer from a private equity firm that valued the Australian movie theatre and theme park operator at A$777 million ($531 million), about 2% more than a earlier rival bid.

** Swiss insurer Helvetia said it acquired a 70% stake in Spanish insurer Caser for 780 million euros ($865 million) to expand its European business.

** Polish carrier LOT is buying German airline Condor, which used to belong to Thomas Cook, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Japanese road paving company Maeda Road Construction said it would oppose a tender offer by its top shareholder Maeda Corp, turning the proposal into a hostile bid.

** China-based online media company Sohu.com Ltd said it will take Changyou.com private in an all-cash deal that values the company at about $579 million. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)