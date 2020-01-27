Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy English soccer club Newcastle United for about 340 million pounds ($447 million), a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, confirming a Wall Street Journal report.

** India’s government said it plans to sell its entire interest in Air India Ltd, in a renewed push to sell the airline after an attempt to auction a majority stake almost two years ago failed to draw any bids.

** Nestle said it is buying Allergan’s Zenpep to expand in medical nutrition with a product for people who cannot digest food properly because their pancreas does not provide enough enzymes to break down fat, protein, and carbohydrates.

** Amigo founder James Benamor has put the British subprime lender up for sale, as he wants to find a new owner for his 60.6% stake, the company said on Monday.

** Spanish telecom giant Telefonica has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to seek an investor to take a stake in its technology unit, news outlet El Confidencial reported, citing unidentified financial sources. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)