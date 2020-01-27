(Adds Capgemini, Evonik Industries, Instructure Inc, Mechel)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** A-Property, a firm owned by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, has filed a request with Russia’s anti-monopoly service for the purchase of the Elga project from steel and coal producer Mechel and Gazprombank, the RIA news agency reported, citing a source.

** French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini succeeded in securing more than half of the capital of smaller rival Altran Technologies, the French market regulator AMF said, marking a win against U.S. activist fund Elliott.

** A federal judge has ruled that Germany’s Evonik Industries AG’s proposed purchase of rival U.S. hydrogen peroxide maker PeroxyChem Holding Company is legal under antitrust law.

** Four investment firms opposing the sale of U.S. educational software company Instructure Inc to private equity firm Thoma Bravo picked up support when an influential proxy advisory firm came out against the planned all-cash deal of roughly $2 billion.

** EU antitrust enforcers will rule by Feb. 28 whether to approve United Technologies Corp and U.S. contractor Raytheon Co’s bid to create a $121 billion aerospace and defence giant, a filing on the European Commission website showed.

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc said it had rejected a proposal by a private equity fund for a majority or all of its outstanding shares that had valued the drug developer at as much as $993 million.

** French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini succeeded in securing more than half of the capital of smaller rival Altran Technologies, the French market regulator AMF said, marking a win against U.S. activist fund Elliott.

** Brazilian gunmaker Taurus Armas SA has signed a joint venture with Indian steelmaker Jindal Group to produce and sell guns in India, according to a securities filing.

** Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy English soccer club Newcastle United for about 340 million pounds ($447 million), a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, confirming a Wall Street Journal report.

** India said it plans to sell its entire interest in Air India Ltd, making a renewed push to sell the carrier after it drew no bids in an effort to auction a majority stake almost two years ago.

** Nestle said it is buying Allergan’s Zenpep to expand in medical nutrition with a product for people who cannot digest food properly because their pancreas does not provide enough enzymes to break down fat, protein, and carbohydrates.

** Amigo founder James Benamor has put the British subprime lender up for sale, as he wants to find a new owner for his 60.6% stake, the company said on Monday.

** Spanish telecom giant Telefonica has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to seek an investor to take a stake in its technology unit, news outlet El Confidencial reported, citing unidentified financial sources. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)