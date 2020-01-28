Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Blackstone Group has raised its proposed offer for Unizo Holdings by 12% to 191.6 billion yen ($1.75 billion), topping a rival bid from U.S. buyout fund Lone Star that is backed by the Japanese hotelier.

** Dutch health technology company Philips is looking to sell its domestic appliances division, whose coffee machines, air purifiers and airfryers no longer fit with the company’s range of hospital equipment and personal health products.

** French bank Credit Agricole said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in fintech firm Linxo Group, for an undisclosed amount of money.

** French energy group Total said it had agreed to sell a 50% equity stake in a portfolio of solar and wind energy assets to Banque des Territoires.

** Russian company A-Property said it had formally requested permission from the country’s anti-monopoly regulator to buy a 100% stake in the Elga coal project owned by miner Mechel and lender Gazprombank.

** Brazil’s government said on Monday it has raised 1.06 billion reais ($252 million) from a sale of shares in state-run Banco do Brasil SA carried out last week via the BNDES national development bank.

** Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co’s purchase of Embraer SA’s commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency’s website.