Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Canadian miner Continental Gold Inc said its shareholders have voted in favour of a C$1.3 billion ($989.19 million) takeover offer from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd ,.

** Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo has signed a deal to buy Switzerland’s Kopter Group from Lynwood AG for $185 million, plus additional payments linked to targets, the company said.

** Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd’s takeover offer of C$4.4 billion ($3.35 billion) for rival Detour Gold Corp won shareholders’ support at both companies, a person familiar with the votings said.

** Finland’s Kone has offered about 17 billion euros ($18.9 billion) for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit, the highest bid so far, drawing scepticism from one of the German group’s labour bosses who said price alone would not cut it.

** BorgWarner Inc agreed to buy UK-based Delphi Technologies Plc in a $3.3 billion deal, as the U.S. auto parts maker positions itself to grab more sales in the fast-growing market for hybrid and electric vehicles.

** Private equity firm Blackstone Group has raised its proposed offer for Unizo Holdings by 12% to 191.6 billion yen ($1.75 billion), topping a rival bid from Lone Star that is backed by the Japanese hotelier.

** Philips will complete its transformation to a health technology business with the sale of its domestic appliances division, which no longer fits with the company’s range of hospital equipment and personal health products.

** Austrian rubber group Semperit plans to sell its health business as part of its transformation into an industrial rubber specialist.

** French bank Credit Agricole said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in fintech firm Linxo Group, for an undisclosed sum.

** French energy group Total said it had agreed to sell a 50% equity stake in a portfolio of solar and wind energy assets to Banque des Territoires.

** Russian company A-Property said it had formally requested permission from the country’s anti-monopoly regulator to buy a 100% stake in the Elga coal project owned by miner Mechel and lender Gazprombank.

** Brazil’s government said on Monday it has raised 1.06 billion reais ($252 million) from a sale of shares in state-run Banco do Brasil SA carried out last week via the BNDES national development bank.

** Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co’s purchase of Embraer SA’s commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency’s website. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)