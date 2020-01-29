(Adds Petrobras; Updates Altice Europe)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Vodafone Group has struck a preliminary deal to sell its 55% stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Arabia’s largest telecoms operator STC for $2.4 billion, the companies said.

** U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it will make a $485 million all-cash offer for Australian Unity Office Fund in at least its fourth attempt to buy the property fund manager.

** Softbank-backed Fortress Investment Group has raised its offer for Unizo Holdings Co by 27% to 5,200 yen per share after Blackstone Group sweetened its offer as the bidding war for the Japanese hotel operator heats up.

** Altice Europe’s ‘HOT’ subsidiary has offered to buy Israeli firm Partner Communications, in what would be the first major merger in Israel’s telecom sector and the latest acquisition for Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi.

** Brazil's Petrobras will price its largest share offering in a decade on Feb. 5, through which development bank BNDES will sell up to 23.5 billion reais ($5.76 billion) of shares in the oil company, it said in a securities filing.