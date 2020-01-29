Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Vodafone Group has struck a preliminary deal to sell its 55% stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Arabia’s largest telecoms operator STC for $2.4 billion, the companies said.

** U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it will make a $485 million all-cash offer for Australian Unity Office Fund in at least its fourth attempt to buy the property fund manager.

** Softbank-backed Fortress Investment Group has raised its offer for Unizo Holdings Co by 27% to 5,200 yen per share after Blackstone Group sweetened its offer as the bidding war for the Japanese hotel operator heats up.

** Altice Europe has offered to buy Israeli firm Partner Communications, the telecoms and media group controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi said.