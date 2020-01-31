Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Volkswagen AG’s Traton commercial truck unit said on Thursday it had offered $35 a share, or $2.9 billion, for the shares of U.S. truck maker Navistar International that it does not already own, and investors bet the bid will go higher.

** Japanese drugstore company MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings and rival Cocokara Fine Inc plan to merge in October 2021, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Friday.

** Hitachi Ltd said on Friday it would spend 531.1 billion yen ($4.84 billion) to take full control of listed industrial equipment unit Hitachi High-Technologies through a tender offer.

** Japanese drugstore firm MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings said it would buy 20% of rival Cocokara Fine Inc for roughly $350 million and aim for a full merger next year, becoming the leader in a sector grappling with fierce price competition and rising labour costs.

** Thyssenkrupp said bidders for its prized elevator division valued the unit at more than 15 billion euros ($16.6 billion) as the landmark transaction enters its final stretch.

** EssilorLuxottica’s 7.2 billion euro ($8 billion) bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision will face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation after the company declined to offer concessions during an initial review, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)