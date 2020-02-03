Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) plans to take control of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) in an asset swap deal that would value it at 4.16 billion dirhams ($1.13 billion) and create a combined utility with assets worth $54.5 billion.

** Payments company Worldline agreed to buy French peer Ingenico, in a deal which the companies said would create the fourth-biggest payments company in the world and a new European champion in the sector.

** Australian coal miner TerraCom Ltd offered to buy the remaining shares of Universal Coal PLC that it does not already own, in a deal that values the company at about A$175 million ($119.68 million).

** Philippine utility firm Manila Water Co Inc said it is selling a minority stake worth 10.66 billion pesos ($208.9 million) to a port magnate and dam builder.

** Dutch online food ordering company Takeaway.com on Friday declared its $7.8 billion takeover of British peer Just Eat unconditional, though the two companies still need a competition authority’s approval before merging operations. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)