Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** South Korea’s antitrust watchdog has approved Danaher Corp’s proposed $21.4 billion acquisition of General Electric’s biopharma division on condition that they sell certain assets to address monopoly concerns.

** Thailand’s largest retailer Central Group said it is buying Swiss luxury department store Globus and other real estate assets in a joint venture with Austria’s Signa for more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion).

** Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) is in advanced talks to buy Emaar Properties’ district cooling business, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Egypt’s state-owned Banque Misr seeks to offer a stake of up to 45% of it Banque du Caire unit on the Egyptian Stock Exchange during the first half of 2020, its chairman Mohamed Eletreby said.

** Wizz Air’s largest shareholder, U.S.-based private equity firm Indigo Partners, carried out a long-time plan to cut its stake in the company as the Budapest-based low-cost airline works to comply with European Union ownership rules.

** Brazil’s PetroRio SA has acquired a floating oil and gas platform type FPSO OSX-3 for $140 million and 80% of the Tubarão Martelo oil field where the vessel is located, the field’s previous owner Dommo Energia SA said.

** The von Finck family cut its stake in Swiss inspections group SGS, placing a 12.7% stake via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Monday. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)