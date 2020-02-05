Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
February 5, 2020 / 10:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** The boss of Pepco Group, which runs British discount retailer Poundland, said it is highly likely the group will be sold by its parent, the troubled South African group Steinhoff

** Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu said it would start a review of future options for its loss-making Long Products business unit, including possible consolidation.

** Britain’s competition regulator said it plans to investigate the planned merger of gambling companies Flutter Entertainment and The Stars Group.

** Commodities trader Trafigura will take control of its Zimbabwe business after buying out local partner Sakunda Holdings, which is owned by a businessman close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

** The separation and planned listing of Siemens’s energy business is on track to be completed in September, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said.

** Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said late on Tuesday it had approached e-commerce company eBay Inc to explore “a range of potential opportunities”.

** Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has ended negotiations to buy the New York Mets, CNBC’s David Faber said late on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below