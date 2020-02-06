Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Russia’s En+ Group said it will buy back 21.4% of its shares from state bank VTB for $1.6 billion, as it seeks to simplify its ownership structure to focus on development after the U.S. lifted sanctions.

** French energy group Total said that it had sold its 27.5% interest in Fosmax LNG, which operates France’s Fos Cavaou liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, to Engie unit Elengy.

** Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit took a further step in a strategy to streamline its structure, announcing the placement of a 12% stake in Turkish bank Yapi Kredi.

** Coal miner Universal Coal Plc said that an announced buyout offer from peer TerraCom Ltd would “significantly undervalue” it. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)